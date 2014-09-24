Police investigating attempted murder-suicide in Hillsdale Count - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police investigating attempted murder-suicide in Hillsdale County

HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI (Toledo News Now) -

Michigan State Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide in Hillsdale County. An MSP detective says a love triangle triggered the event.

It happened just after 2 p.m. Tuesday at a house at US 127 and Church Road.

Police say a 32-year-old man slashed his 29-year-old girlfriend's throat, then cut his own throat with a razor. According to MSP, he had just discovered a 24-year-old male roommate was involved with the girlfriend.

The 24-year-old man witnessed the attack the called police.

The couple was taken to a hospital in Jackson, Michigan for treatment of non-life threatening wounds.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly