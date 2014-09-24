Police: Buyer ran over seller after deal to buy van went sour - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police: Buyer ran over seller after deal to buy van went sour

Emily Martinez (Source: Lucas County Sheriff's Office) Emily Martinez (Source: Lucas County Sheriff's Office)
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A Toledo woman is facing felonious assault charges after police say she ran over a woman with her own vehicle.

Police say Tammy Flowers, 32, and Emily Martinez,  33, met in a parking lot in the 500 block of South Reynolds Road Tuesday evening to arrange the sale of a minivan. Flowers was to sell her 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette minivan to Martinez, but police say the deal fell apart.

That's when officers say Flowers, standing outside the vehicle, reached inside the van to retrieve the keys. Police say Martinez, who was in the driver's seat, accelerated in reverse. Officers say Flowers fell to the ground and was dragged under the vehicle. Police say the van also ran over Flowers's leg and side, causing serious injury.

Officers caught up with Martinez at the intersection of Airport Highway and Westwood Avenue, where she was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

Martinez was arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court on Wednesday and ordered held in the Lucas County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly