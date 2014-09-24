Police: Buyer ran over seller after deal to buy van went sour

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

A Toledo woman is facing felonious assault charges after police say she ran over a woman with her own vehicle.

Police say Tammy Flowers, 32, and Emily Martinez, 33, met in a parking lot in the 500 block of South Reynolds Road Tuesday evening to arrange the sale of a minivan. Flowers was to sell her 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette minivan to Martinez, but police say the deal fell apart.

That's when officers say Flowers, standing outside the vehicle, reached inside the van to retrieve the keys. Police say Martinez, who was in the driver's seat, accelerated in reverse. Officers say Flowers fell to the ground and was dragged under the vehicle. Police say the van also ran over Flowers's leg and side, causing serious injury.

Officers caught up with Martinez at the intersection of Airport Highway and Westwood Avenue, where she was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

Martinez was arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court on Wednesday and ordered held in the Lucas County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.

