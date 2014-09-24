Swanton Village Council decides to ban homeowners from raising chickens

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Earlier in September a group of people living in Swanton submitted a proposal to village council to allow them to keep chickens in their yards, now the council is saying no.

Monday night village council voted not to allow residents the right to own chickens. They say the planning commission suggested to keep the current ban on farm animals in place.

The council says they had multiple concerns, but one was that it would open the door to other exotic animals being owned.

The other concern was how people maintained the chickens and how maintenance would be enforced.

Many residents have mixed feeling on the council decision.

"I don't think you should be allowed to raise farm animals within city limits even though this is a farming community, I mean there is just too many diseases, I just don't think it is a good idea," said resident Joe Partin.

"It's ridiculous. I just figure it's not hurting anybody, live at let live," said another resident Pam Hopkins.



The village says they also looked at other communities that allowed chickens to see how they operate but still ultimately decided against it.

Village Councilman say the report prepared by the planning department stated the Fulton County Health Department was also against the chickens.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.