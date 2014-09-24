Two memorial stones missing from the Bayview Park Amvets Post - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two memorial stones missing from the Bayview Park Amvets Post on Summit St

A veteran's memorial in Point Place is missing two of its engraved stones and Bayview Park Amvets Post 222 are looking for the person responsible.

Chaplain Bill Boardman says the memorial was created by the veterans at Amvet post 222.

"It's so disrespectful," said Boardman. "I just can't believe it."

Boardman is a veteran who has lived in Toledo all of his life and spends a lot of his time at the Amvet post on Summit St. He says he noticed the two memorial stones were gone on Sunday.

"I just can't believe it, but I guess you got people that just don't care," said Boardman.

Boardman says the stones are there to recognize those who served in combat and being a veteran who served his county he only wants the respect he feels veterans deserve.

"I'd like to tell them face-to-face, evidently you're not a veteran," said Boardman. "It's very disrespectful to all the veterans and your freedom."

Boardman says the post has security cameras and he hope the footage will reveal who took the stones. He says it's not about punishing whoever's responsible; it's just about getting them back.

If you have any information that would help track down the two stones contact the Bayview Park Amvets Post. 

