Missing Lucas County man found

WHITEHOUSE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

88-year-old Dwain Lehman is safe and sound this morning. Firefighters and deputies with Lucas County Sheriff's Office spent most of the night looking for Lehman.

Lehman has dementia and wandered away from his home in the Village of Whitehouse around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Family members were very worried, given the brisk overnight temperatures.

Around 4 this morning, Lehman was found by a newspaper delivery driver.

