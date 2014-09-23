Start HS special education student nominated for homecoming - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Start HS special education student nominated for Homecoming King (UPDATED)

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

UPDATE: HE WON!!!

Tuesday was a special day for Start High School senior Tavon Jackson, he has been nominated for Homecoming King. Tavon has been a special education student with TPS for the last 15 years.

Tavon was nominated by senior Amina Alsouqi who will be running by his side for queen.

Amina says she campaigned across the school using her talent as an artist to create signs, promoting herself and Tavon.

Tuesday both Tavon and Amina were announced as part of Start High Schools football homecoming court.

Amina says there's no other guy she'd want by her side.

"It's just like fun, because we both have this exciting experience and everyone in the school, they're happy to see him running," said Amina. "Some people have negative things to say about it but I don't care. I just want him to win!"

Friday Tavon and Amina will learn if they are crowned royalty. 

