Juvenile Justice Center getting an upgraded video surveillance

Juvenile Justice Center getting an upgraded video surveillance system

TOLEDO, OH

The eyes of the Juvenile Justice Center will soon be receiving a little bit of a makeover. An upgrade to the video surveillance system is in the works. 

Lucas County officials say it's been many years since this system has been upgraded and it's definitely time for an update.

The video surveillance system that is currently in place at the Juvenile Justice Center in downtown Toledo is around 15 years old. There will be 200 cameras either replaced or added.

Lucas County Administrator Laura Lloyd-Jenkins says on Tuesday, Lucas County Commissioners awarded the $687,000 contract to do the work to Wadsworth Solutions of Perrysburg.

"This project will allow us to better place the cameras, switch from analog to digital and have the cameras record longer than they record now," said Llyod-Jenkins. 

The money for this project comes out of the Lucas County repairs fund. Work to replace and add the cameras will get underway in three weeks.

