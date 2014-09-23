Juvenile Justice Center getting an upgraded video surveillance system

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The eyes of the Juvenile Justice Center will soon be receiving a little bit of a makeover. An upgrade to the video surveillance system is in the works.

Lucas County officials say it's been many years since this system has been upgraded and it's definitely time for an update.

The video surveillance system that is currently in place at the Juvenile Justice Center in downtown Toledo is around 15 years old. There will be 200 cameras either replaced or added.

Lucas County Administrator Laura Lloyd-Jenkins says on Tuesday, Lucas County Commissioners awarded the $687,000 contract to do the work to Wadsworth Solutions of Perrysburg.

"This project will allow us to better place the cameras, switch from analog to digital and have the cameras record longer than they record now," said Llyod-Jenkins.

The money for this project comes out of the Lucas County repairs fund. Work to replace and add the cameras will get underway in three weeks.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.