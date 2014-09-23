Toledo mayor speaks at Chicago drinking water summit

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Toledo Mayor D. Michael Collins spoke at a water summit convened by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel in the windy city on Wednesday.

The water crisis caused by the algal bloom in Lake Erie in August caught the nation's attention – including the mayor of Chicago. Mayor Emanuel invited Mayor Collins to speak at his summit on drinking water protection after the crisis.

The summit is the annual meeting of the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative, which describes itself as a coalition of mayors and other local officials that works actively with federal, state, and provincial governments to advance the protection and restoration of the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence River.

Collins began by detailing the ordeal for those in attendance.

"There were long hours. There was no sleep," Collins told the group. "That was a nightmare amongst all nightmares."

Collins says his main concern during the crisis was to keep northwest Ohio residents calm and safe.

"My biggest fear that evening – that early morning hour – is ‘how do I prevent panic?' because throwing panic into the equation is not going to fix the problem. It's going to increase the problem," said Collins.

After detailing the headache of a toxic algae bloom which prevented nearly 400,000 people from drinking their water, Collins turned to the head of the United States Environmental Protection agency for help. Collins asked that President Obama declare the Maumee River a "disastrous watershed" and said the city would need the full force of the federal government to deal with toxic algae blooms.

Collins spoke for about 15 minutes in total. After he finished, US EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy called the mayor "a courageous man who had to make a tough call."

