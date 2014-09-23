Wood County Health Department wants community to be aware of the signs and symptoms of viral meningitis

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

After a confirmed case of viral meningitis in BowlingGreen, the Wood County Health Department is asking the community to be aware ofthe signs and symptoms.

A fifth grader from BG Schools was diagnosed last week. It is currently the only confirmed case and the Health Departmentis hoping it stays that way.

They are urging people to make sure they're aware of what thecauses are, and how they can detect viral meningitis if they, or someone in their family contracts it.

Two of the main symptoms are headaches and stiff necks,but Wood County Health Educator Jennifer Wagner says there are other symptoms that can also be a sign that you have meningitis.

"Other symptoms could include fever, lack ofappetite, stomach pain, nausea, and vomiting," said Wagner.

She says Viral Meningitis is contagious, so it's important to knowwhat causes it, to try to keep yourself safe.

"It's a virus that's in the bowel movement, and thesaliva of infected people, and so it's spread, when somebody actually swallowsit, through either fecal material or the respiratory droplets," saidWagner.

Wagner says one of the most helpful things you can do to avoidspreading germs that could carry the meningitis virus is washing your handsfrequently.

If you notice you or your child beginning to developsymptoms of viral meningitis, you should contact your doctor.

