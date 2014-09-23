Wood County Health Department explain signs of meningitis - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Wood County Health Department wants community to be aware of the signs and symptoms of viral meningitis

BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

After a confirmed case of viral meningitis in BowlingGreen, the Wood County Health Department is asking the community to be aware ofthe signs and symptoms.

A fifth grader from BG Schools was diagnosed last week. It is currently the only confirmed case and the Health Departmentis hoping it stays that way.

They are urging people to make sure they're aware of what thecauses are, and how they can detect viral meningitis if they, or someone in their family contracts it.

Two of the main symptoms are headaches and stiff necks,but Wood County Health Educator Jennifer Wagner says there are other symptoms that can also be a sign that you have meningitis.

"Other symptoms could include fever, lack ofappetite, stomach pain, nausea, and vomiting," said Wagner.

She says Viral Meningitis is contagious, so it's important to knowwhat causes it, to try to keep yourself safe.

"It's a virus that's in the bowel movement, and thesaliva of infected people, and so it's spread, when somebody actually swallowsit, through either fecal material or the respiratory droplets," saidWagner.

Wagner says one of the most helpful things you can do to avoidspreading germs that could carry the meningitis virus is washing your handsfrequently.

If you notice you or your child beginning to developsymptoms of viral meningitis, you should contact your doctor.

