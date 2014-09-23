Vandals using car windows as BB gun target practice in a west Toledo neighborhood

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

One west Toledo Neighborhood is on edge following what appears to be a string of bb gun shootings targeting car windows.

Chelsea Werth and her husband did not expect to wake up to find the back window of their mini-van shattered Monday morning.

The Werth's mini-van was parked in the driveway of their home on Sibley Road. Chelsea Werth says that her and some of her neighbors fell victim to someone firing a bb or pellet gun at their vehicles, using their car windows as target practice.

"The whole center of the window was busted out and it was the whole thing," said Werth. "And there was glass all over the driveway, glass all over the inside of the car."

Werth says that this is a very quiet neighborhood near Rogers High School. She says she is shocked something like this happened here.

"It's terrifying, first you go through your car seeing if anything's taken and when it's not, just confusing," said Werth. "Why would somebody bust out your window for no reason?"

Now her and her husband Andrew are left paying $245 to fix the window.

Police says at least three other vehicles in the neighborhood have encountered the same problem and they are looking into the cases involving vehicles damaged in the neighborhood.

If you know anything about this vandalism in west Toledo, you are asked to contact police immediately.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.