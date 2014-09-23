No, the microwave will not charge your iPhone - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

No, the microwave will not charge your iPhone

Apple has developed some revolutionary technology in recent years. Perhaps that's why some fell for an Internet hoax which claimed the iPhone 6 could be charged using a household cooking device.

Word about the phony feature, known as "Wave," spread thanks to a fake advertisement. The image claims iPhone 6 users can quickly and wirelessly charge their smartphones by placing them in the microwave oven and turning the device on.

Several people tried to use the feature, cooking their phones and in at least one case starting a small fire.

