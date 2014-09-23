Sheriff, BCI excavate at Vickery residence as part of investigation

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Attorney General's criminal unit says the Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting with an investigation in Vickery.

Officials executed a search warrant at a residence near High Street and County Road 268 on Tuesday. A prosecutor says a new tip led to the execution of the search warrant, but would not provide details about that tip.



Residents in the area say a BCI unit and the sheriff's office were excavating at the residence, but it is currently not confirmed what they were looking for.

Neighbors say a man named Stephen Hill used to live in the home. Hill is currently locked up in the Sandusky County Jail on rape and sexual battery charges, however, neighbors say Hill was at the home on Tuesday morning. They say Hill was in handcuffs, pointing to direct investigators where to dig.

Neighbors also say they saw law enforcement officers take evidence from the back yard to a BCI truck.

"A small town like this, you know, everybody knows everybody and what's going on. For this to happen right next door to us, it's scary. Everyone's surprised and shocked," said neighbor Glenda Gray.

The Sandusky County Sheriff's Office says they cannot comment on the case at this point.

