Sheriff, BCI excavate at Vickery residence as part of investigat - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sheriff, BCI excavate at Vickery residence as part of investigation

VICKERY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A spokesperson for the Ohio Attorney General's criminal unit says the Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting with an investigation in Vickery.

Officials executed a search warrant at a residence near High Street and County Road 268 on Tuesday. A prosecutor says a new tip led to the execution of the search warrant, but would not provide details about that tip.

Residents in the area say a BCI unit and the sheriff's office were excavating at the residence, but it is currently not confirmed what they were looking for.

Neighbors say a man named Stephen Hill used to live in the home. Hill is currently locked up in the Sandusky County Jail on rape and sexual battery charges, however, neighbors say Hill was at the home on Tuesday morning. They say Hill was in handcuffs, pointing to direct investigators where to dig.

Neighbors also say they saw law enforcement officers take evidence from the back yard to a BCI truck.

"A small town like this, you know, everybody knows everybody and what's going on. For this to happen right next door to us, it's scary. Everyone's surprised and shocked," said neighbor Glenda Gray.

The Sandusky County Sheriff's Office says they cannot comment on the case at this point.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly