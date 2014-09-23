Restaurant Ratings Report: Grocery store racks up 10 violations - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Restaurant Ratings Report: Grocery store racks up 10 violations

(Toledo News Now) -

A popular grocery store racked up a number of violations, and restaurants were found with dirty utensils and equipment in this week's Restaurant Ratings Report.

Walt Churchill's Market in Maumee received 10 health code violations recently. One of those was corrected during the inspection. They included the hand-washing sink in the bakery being used for other purposes, expired baby food on shelves, and open bags of bulk food in the bakery – which puts the food at risk of contamination.

Charlie's Restaurant in Swanton also had 10 violations. Employees were seen not wearing gloves, steak knives were sitting in a dirty container, and there was buildup in the ice machine.

China King in Waterville came in a little behind with nine violations. Food was not properly cooled, nor was it properly date-marked. There was also no sanitizing cloth available for employees to use.

In Toledo, Beer Dock on North Huron received eight violations. An inspector found a dirty beverage cooler there, and the hand-washing sink was not properly stocked.

If you're in the mood for pizza, J-Cups Pizza on West Central in Toledo had no violations.

Spud Budley's in Sylvania also passed their inspection with flying colors.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Restaurant Ratings Report: Grocery store racks up 10 violationsMore>>

  • SLIDESHOW: Party Food Favorites

    SLIDESHOW: Party Food Favorites

    With recipes for things like "Warm Cheeseburger Dip" you know your dish will be a hit with any crowd lucky enough to be sharing with you.More >>
    With recipes for things like "Warm Cheeseburger Dip" you know your dish will be a hit with any crowd lucky enough to be sharing with you.More >>
Powered by Frankly