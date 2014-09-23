Restaurant Ratings Report: Grocery store racks up 10 violations

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

A popular grocery store racked up a number of violations, and restaurants were found with dirty utensils and equipment in this week's Restaurant Ratings Report.

Walt Churchill's Market in Maumee received 10 health code violations recently. One of those was corrected during the inspection. They included the hand-washing sink in the bakery being used for other purposes, expired baby food on shelves, and open bags of bulk food in the bakery – which puts the food at risk of contamination.

Charlie's Restaurant in Swanton also had 10 violations. Employees were seen not wearing gloves, steak knives were sitting in a dirty container, and there was buildup in the ice machine.

China King in Waterville came in a little behind with nine violations. Food was not properly cooled, nor was it properly date-marked. There was also no sanitizing cloth available for employees to use.

In Toledo, Beer Dock on North Huron received eight violations. An inspector found a dirty beverage cooler there, and the hand-washing sink was not properly stocked.

If you're in the mood for pizza, J-Cups Pizza on West Central in Toledo had no violations.

Spud Budley's in Sylvania also passed their inspection with flying colors.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.