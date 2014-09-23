Man arrested after attempted abduction at Monroe Kroger

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Police say one person was injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.

Police say one person was injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted abduction reported over the weekend.

The sheriff's office says a 17-year-old employee at the Kroger on North Dixie Highway in Frenchtown Township was on the side of the building when a man approached her Saturday night. The suspect got out of his truck and grabbed the employee by her wrist. According to a release from the sheriff's office, the suspect tugged at the victim in the direction of his truck, saying she could go with him.

The employee was able to get away and ran inside the store. The suspect then entered the store for several minutes before leaving.

On Sunday, deputies arrested Lee Bonner, 25, from Monroe, in connection with the incident. Bonner is currently in the Monroe County Jail.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.