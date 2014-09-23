Best Buy job fair runs through 5 p.m. Tuesday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Looking for a job? Best Buy is looking to hire part time, seasonal employees at a job fair Tuesday.

The fair runs through 5 p.m. at the Best Buy store on Monroe Street.

Applicants should apply online before showing up at the fair. To apply visit http://www.bestbuy-jobs.com/.

