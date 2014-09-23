Tiffin man charged with involuntary manslaughter after fight - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Tiffin man charged with involuntary manslaughter after fight

TIFFIN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Tiffin Police say a man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after a fight inside a home there late Monday night.

Police say they got a call about a fight in the 100 block of South Sandusky Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived at the home, they say they found 55-year-old Dean E. Mathias unconscious in the kitchen area. Mathias was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead about an hour later.

Police say after investigating throughout the night, detectives arrested Keith A. Hook, 49. Hook has been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter. Hook is currently being held in the Seneca County Jail.

Police are still investigating what caused the fight, and are waiting for Mathias' autopsy results.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Tiffin man charged with involuntary manslaughter after fightMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly