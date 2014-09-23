Police: Perrysburg man robbed Magic Wok at knifepoint, arrested minutes later

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Maumee Police say a Perrysburg man who robbed the Conant Street Magic Wok restaurant at knifepoint Tuesday morning was arrested just a few minutes later after fleeing a traffic stop on foot.

Police say Jeromy T. Danielski, 26, of Perrysburg went to the rear door of the Magic Wok around 9 a.m. Tuesday wearing a black mask and carrying a 6 to 8 inch kitchen knife. Police say he demanded the manager take him to the safe. He then left the restaurant with a bag of money, the business's phone and the manager's cell phone and car keys, according to police.

Maumee Police say Danielski drove away in the manager's minivan as she ran to a nearby business for help.

Police say an officer stopped the van for a traffic violation at 9:13 a.m. at the intersection of Clinton Street and Gibbs Street. Just after the traffic stop began, dispatchers broadcast information about the Magic Wok robbery over police radios. Police say seconds after that broadcast, Danielski opened the door of the van and began running south on Gibbs Street. Danielski was stopped when the officer hit him with a stun gun, police say.

Danielski is charged with one count of aggravated robbery and is being held in the Lucas County Jail.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.