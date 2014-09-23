Police: Perrysburg man robbed Magic Wok at knifepoint, arrested minutes later

Police: Perrysburg man robbed Magic Wok at knifepoint, arrested - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Maumee Police say a Perrysburg man who robbed the Conant Street Magic Wok restaurant at knifepoint Tuesday morning was arrested just a few minutes later after fleeing a traffic stop on foot.

Police say Jeromy T. Danielski, 26, of Perrysburg went to the rear door of the Magic Wok around 9 a.m. Tuesday wearing a black mask and carrying a 6 to 8 inch kitchen knife. Police say he demanded the manager take him to the safe. He then left the restaurant with a bag of money, the business's phone and the manager's cell phone and car keys, according to police.

Maumee Police say Danielski drove away in the manager's minivan as she ran to a nearby business for help.

Police say an officer stopped the van for a traffic violation at 9:13 a.m. at the intersection of Clinton Street and Gibbs Street. Just after the traffic stop began, dispatchers broadcast information about the Magic Wok robbery over police radios. Police say seconds after that broadcast, Danielski opened the door of the van and began running south on Gibbs Street. Danielski was stopped when the officer hit him with a stun gun, police say.

Danielski is charged with one count of aggravated robbery and is being held in the Lucas County Jail.

