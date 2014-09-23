Northwestern Ohio Food Bank wants your help winning Walmart cont - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Northwestern Ohio Food Bank wants your help winning Walmart contest

The Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is in the running to receive donations from a Walmart-sponsored contest, but they need your vote! 

Walmart is donating $3 million to 50 local food banks for the "Fight Hunger, Spark Change" campaign.

Voters are required to be logged into Facebook to cast their vote.  You can vote once every day.

To cast your vote for the Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, head here and search ‘Ohio'.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly