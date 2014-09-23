North Toledo fire forces family out of duplex - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

North Toledo fire forces family out of duplex

A family was forced out in the cold early Tuesday morning after a fire broke out on the front porch of a duplex in the 3100 block of North Detroit Avenue in central Toledo.

The fire reportedly started around 2 AM Tuesday on a chair before quickly spreading around a porch area.

An investigator is looking into the cause of the fire.

The family tells us they were sleeping and woke up when they heard the crackling of the fire.  All members of the family exited the duplex safely.

We're told the first floor apartment suffered smoke and water damage.

