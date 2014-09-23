Some DIY projects homeowners should avoid

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Fall is one of the most popular times of the year for DIY projects, but before you get out the hammer you may want to know about some home projects you should not attempt on your own.

Hardware Store Manager Greg Gordon says more homeowners are tackling projects from rewiring lamps to patching their driveways.

"That, a squeegee, and a broom, can make an old driveway look new," said Gordon.

He says driveway sealing is dirty but simple and safe. Gordon says projects like roofing are DIY don'ts, unless you've been trained to safely walk on a pitched roof.

Another DIY okay, Gordon says, changing a wall light switch is fine as long as you turn the circuit breaker off.



"They should turn the power off, but most switches are two or three wires, simple to do," said Gordon.

Not okay, Gordon says stringing AC electrical wiring through your walls. He says that's a job for a licensed electrician.

Gordon also says that many people are attempting plumbing repairs. Plumber Joe Halpin says newer faucets use interchangeable ball valves, which are available at hardware stores.



"Most people can easily repair their own sink faucet," said Halpin. "Take the head off, take it apart and you can access all the parts."



Halpin says another plumbing DIY that is okay to do is cleaning a clogged trap under the sink.



"You can disconnect the lock, and pull the trap loose, run the cable back past the drain," said Halpin.

Halpin says amateur plumbers should not attempt copper pipe repairs that require soldering with a hot torch.



"If you don't get it all in, you will create a leak," said Halpin.

The biggest DIY don't, according to Halpin, is pipe repairs. He says natural gas, either on a furnace or hot water heater; leave the gas to a pro.



Dozens of YouTube videos and Smartphone apps can help you plan a DIY project. Just Google the project you want to do and you're sure to find a video and that way you don't waste your money.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.