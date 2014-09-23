Toledo Police looking for information on three Toledo carjacking - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Police looking for information on three Toledo carjacking incidents

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A violent string of carjackings have ToledoPolice on high alert. Two happened on Monday morning and one happened onSeptember 12. 

In all three cases police say the victims went somewhereexpecting to meet a woman they had been talking to on Facebook. When they pullup to the location the female is there, but so are other men, some of themarmed.  The group then beats and robs the victims, and then drive off inthe victim's car.

Toledo Police saythey could be looking for up to six suspects.

"This is acommon type of ruse people do to pull off thefts and robberies," said Sgt.Joe Heffernan.

"If you'regoing to meet people in places you don't know your chances of being a victim goway up," said Heffernan.

One carjacking happened on September 12, two more happened on September22. 

Police believe the same group is responsible for all three. If you have any information that could help Toledo Police in theirinvestigation call CRIMESTOPPER at 419-255-1111.

