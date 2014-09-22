Central Catholic student told he is too old to play high school football

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Chris Green is one of most talented high school football players in the area but he can't suit up for Central Catholic. Rules say he's too old so he has to watch from the sidelines.

"I get butterflies every time I hear them getting loud and hyped, every time the defense get a good play I'll be like, it hurts because football is my love. I love football, love the sport, love the passion of it," said Green.

Green, now 19-year-old, faced this same situation in the 8th grade. This time around they thought they could appeal and win.

"For them to just take it away like that, it definitely sucks but it is life and I am going to deal with it and hopefully have a better legacy college football time," said Green.

Rocket fans hope Green is right about leaving a college legacy. Chris originally committed to Indiana, but recently flipped on the Hoosiers so he can attend the University of Toledo.

"I'm trying to put Toledo on the map really. People don't really look at Toledo as a big college thing or have a lot of talent but Toledo we have a lot of talent in Toledo and I want to prove that to everybody," said Green.

Green also says Toledo Head Coach Matt Campbell played a big role in his decision.

"Coach Dempsey told me he don't trust a lot of people in college but those are one of the few people he trusts very much. He's coached in the Big Ten so he can give me that Big Ten experience kind of," said Green.

Green would love to play his senior year but he's not having a pity party, instead he's taking on-line classes to graduate in December so he can attend Toledo early and participate in spring practice.

"I take it as a red shirt year for me. I can't play this year so I am going to run and lift and get in shape and get bigger so I can be on a higher level and be ready," said Green.

