Central Catholic student told he is too old to play high school football

Chris Green is one of most talented high school football players in the area but he can't suit up for Central Catholic. Rules say he's too old so he has to watch from the sidelines.

"I get butterflies every time I hear them getting loud and hyped, every time the defense get a good play I'll be like, it hurts because football is my love. I love football, love the sport, love the passion of it," said Green.

Green, now 19-year-old, faced this same situation in the 8th grade. This time around they thought they could appeal and win.

"For them to just take it away like that, it definitely sucks but it is life and I am going to deal with it and hopefully have a better legacy college football time," said Green.

Rocket fans hope Green is right about leaving a college legacy. Chris originally committed to Indiana, but recently flipped on the Hoosiers so he can attend the University of Toledo.

"I'm trying to put Toledo on the map really. People don't really look at Toledo as a big college thing or have a lot of talent but Toledo we have a lot of talent in Toledo and I want to prove that to everybody," said Green.

Green also says Toledo Head Coach Matt Campbell played a big role in his decision.

"Coach Dempsey told me he don't trust a lot of people in college but those are one of the few people he trusts very much. He's coached in the Big Ten so he can give me that Big Ten experience kind of," said Green. 

Green would love to play his senior year but he's not having a pity party, instead he's taking on-line classes to graduate in December so he can attend Toledo early and participate in spring practice.

"I take it as a red shirt year for me. I can't play this year so I am going to run and lift and get in shape and get bigger so I can be on a higher level and be ready," said Green. 

