Toledo woman warning others of a scam she almost fell victim to

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

Call 11 for Action at 419-255-2255 if you are the victim of a consumer scam, fraud, or rip off.

Call 11 for Action at 419-255-2255 if you are the victim of a consumer scam, fraud, or rip off.

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

Tangela Keahey says she got a letter from a company called J International Inc. saying she has been selected for a quality control program where she could shop at places like Wal-Mart, Rite Aid, Sears and Best Buy.

The letter says she would have to deposit the check for $1,991, given in the letter, into her bank account. She could keep $350, withdraw the rest and start shopping. The letter also said she could keep what she bought.

"It had the fingerprint stuff on the back. I thought it was authentic," said Keahey. "It actually looks like a check that I get from my employer. It looks real."

Keahey says she grew suspicious when she had to scan all receipts from her purchase and send them to the company for verification purposes.

"I Googled it and the company never came up," said Keahey. "I was trying to see if the company had any reviews. No, the company did not exist at all."

Dick Eppsteine of the Better Business Bureau says his office gets complaints about secret shopper programs just like this every day. He says they are almost always scams.

"And then a week later, 10 days later, the bank calls you up, the check you deposited was counterfeit. It was worthless," said Eppsteine.

Eppsteine says these scams are especially bad because they target any age.

Keahey says fortunately she didn't take the bait.

"It's a lot going on in the world right now. Poverty, I mean, it's just, it's hard times and it's not right for people to try to take advantage of anyone. I don't think that's right," said Keahey.



The Better Business Bureau says legitimate secret shopper jobs are rare and only pay about $3 an hour.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.