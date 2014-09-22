Farmers discuss algae solutions at Toledo forum

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The Ohio Farmers Union held a forum on Monday to discuss solutions for the annual algal blooms in the western basin of Lake Erie.

The forum, held at Forrester's on the River in Toledo, focused on ways to prevent phosphorous out of the water. Farmers at the forum were able to ask the scientists present questions, and they learned more about innovative practices developed as a result of Toledo's water crisis.

Henry County farmer Todd Hesterman says he uses a measuring tool on his farm to monitor runoff.

"We had to stop and use the information given to us to do a better job on our farms," Hesterman said. "I actually have two monitoring stations on my farm where they're actually measuring the discharge of the phosphorous coming out of our drainage tile."

Hesterman says everyone is a part of this problem, and therefore everyone can be a part of the solution.

See Toledo News Now's complete coverage of the Toledo water crisis here.

