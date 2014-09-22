Farmers discuss algae solutions at Toledo forum - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Farmers discuss algae solutions at Toledo forum

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Ohio Farmers Union held a forum on Monday to discuss solutions for the annual algal blooms in the western basin of Lake Erie.

The forum, held at Forrester's on the River in Toledo, focused on ways to prevent phosphorous out of the water. Farmers at the forum were able to ask the scientists present questions, and they learned more about innovative practices developed as a result of Toledo's water crisis.

Henry County farmer Todd Hesterman says he uses a measuring tool on his farm to monitor runoff.

"We had to stop and use the information given to us to do a better job on our farms," Hesterman said. "I actually have two monitoring stations on my farm where they're actually measuring the discharge of the phosphorous coming out of our drainage tile."

Hesterman says everyone is a part of this problem, and therefore everyone can be a part of the solution.

See Toledo News Now's complete coverage of the Toledo water crisis here.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly