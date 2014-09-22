Several new businesses opening their doors in Tecumseh - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Several new businesses opening their doors in Tecumseh

TECUMSEH, MI (Toledo News Now) -

There's plenty to be excited about in one Lenawee County city. Several new businesses are being built in Tecumseh with some opening their doors soon.

There is a lot of development going on here in the city of Tecumseh. A new McDonald's is expected to be finished within the next few weeks, land right next door to the McDonald's will be turned into an O'Reilly Auto Parts store, the Tecumseh Brewing Company and Salsaria's Restaurant will both be opening their doors downtown in the coming months. 

Tecumseh Economic Development Director Paula Holts says this is a sign of growth the city is experiencing and it's going to only get better.

"We've got a lot of good things going on here," said Holtz. "This seems to be a place where people want to be, got a lot of new people moving in, our art scene is alive and well...I think some of it just got bottled up during the more recessive time and I think now things are starting to break loose."

The McDonald's on M-50 in Tecumseh is expected to open their doors before the end of October.  Meanwhile, plans for the O'Reilly Auto Parts store right next door are expected to move ahead the next couple of months, which includes tearing down the current building that sits on that property and constructing a new building.

