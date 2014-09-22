Tecumseh teens charged with terrorism in high school threat

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Byrne Rd.More >>
It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Byrne Rd.More >>
Police say one person was injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.More >>
Police say one person was injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.More >>
Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.More >>
Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.More >>
A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.More >>
A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.More >>
Police say a man and woman were apprehended on Saturday evening.More >>
Police say a man and woman were apprehended on Saturday evening.More >>
Sunny skies return for much of the week ahead. Highs will be in the 70s every day with the exception of the lower 80s on Thursday.More >>
Sunny skies return for much of the week ahead. Highs will be in the 70s every day with the exception of the lower 80s on Thursday.More >>
A federal judge has dismissed charges against a black driver stopped by the Ohio State Highway Patrol following questions about the role race played in the arrest.More >>
A federal judge has dismissed charges against a black driver stopped by the Ohio State Highway Patrol following questions about the role race played in the arrest.More >>
An Ohio solid waste district has launched a campaign to teach residents proper recycling techniques because of a growing amount of contaminated recyclables.More >>
An Ohio solid waste district has launched a campaign to teach residents proper recycling techniques because of a growing amount of contaminated recyclables.More >>
A report says Ohio's medical marijuana program will bring in about $11 million in fees even before the system is up and running.More >>
A report says Ohio's medical marijuana program will bring in about $11 million in fees even before the system is up and running.More >>
More than a dozen people have been arrested and 35 live roosters found after police broke up a cock-fighting ring in western Michigan's Oceana County.More >>
More than a dozen people have been arrested and 35 live roosters found after police broke up a cock-fighting ring in western Michigan's Oceana County.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Starting this weekend, you can connect from Cedar Point to all that Lake Erie has to offer.More >>
Starting this weekend, you can connect from Cedar Point to all that Lake Erie has to offer.More >>
Sunny skies return for much of the week ahead. Highs will be in the 70s every day with the exception of the lower 80s on Thursday.More >>
Sunny skies return for much of the week ahead. Highs will be in the 70s every day with the exception of the lower 80s on Thursday.More >>
Plans are underway for the site of a former troubled hotel in Bowling Green. On Wednesday night, however, controversy surrounded the project and it's only in its infancy.More >>
Plans are underway for the site of a former troubled hotel in Bowling Green. On Wednesday night, however, controversy surrounded the project and it's only in its infancy.More >>
A lawsuit between the city and the county that cost hundreds of thousands of tax payer dollars.has come to a close.More >>
A lawsuit between the city and the county that cost hundreds of thousands of tax payer dollars.has come to a close.More >>
Tuesday's sting operation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was the culmination of a long investigation into hundreds of workers at Corso's.More >>
Tuesday's sting operation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was the culmination of a long investigation into hundreds of workers at Corso's.More >>