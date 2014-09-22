Felonious assault charges against Toledo man dropped after witnesses not found

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Police say one person was injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Byrne Rd.

Felonious assault charges have been dropped against a Toledo man who last month saw murder charges against him dropped.



Tyler Jones, 19, was originally charged in a fatal shooting on Joffre Avenue May 25. Four people were shot, one – 22-year-old Sheymarr Noble - died. Charges against Jones were dropped, and another suspect, Michael Gaston, was arrested in August and charged with Noble's murder.

Jones has since been charged in another shooting that hurt two young girls. That trial was set to begin Monday, but the state was forced to drop charges after three key witnesses in the case could not be found after warrants were issued for their arrest.

The warrants remain active and police continue to look for them. Jones could be charged again if police find the witnesses.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that murder charges in the death of two little girls against Jones were dropped. That is incorrect. Jones was charged with felonious assault in that case as both girls recovered from the shooting.

