Toledo Police seeing an increase in violent crimes committed by juveniles

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Several violent crimes committed in the past few weeks are getting a lot of police attention. Police say many of the recent armed robberies have been committed by teens.

According to police crime logs, over the past three weeks there has been a large spike in the amount of violent robberies committed by juveniles.

Police say crimes, including a man shot in the chin, a robbery with shots fired and a young family robbed and pistol whipped, have been committed by 16- and 17-year-olds over the last month.

"It's shocking that this many happened this close together," said Lucas County Juvenile Prosecutor Lori Olander.

Bureau officials say detectives are working overtime to solve all the recent aggravated robberies. They also say various people are committing these crimes for various reasons.

Olander says many of the recent robberies either involve feeding a drug habit or they are gang related.

"When it's a gang related thing, we have so many gangs out there now and they're jumping these kids into gangs at such a young age, that with gang violence I don't know if I see it going away anytime soon," said Olander.

Olander says the Juvenile Detention Center's main goal is to first rehabilitate teens that commit crimes rather than locking them up. She says it is also about keeping the community safe.

Right now about 30 teens are being held in the Juvenile Detention Center, including those charged with recent violent armed robberies.

Despite the increase in juvenile crimes, there has still been a decrease in felony crimes during the first half of 2014, compared to the first half of 2013.

Detention Statistics (first six months of 2014, 2013, 2012 and 2011)

Felony Persons:

2014 – 54

2013 – 72

2012 – 67

2011 – 61

Felony Property:

2014 – 58

2013 – 83

2012 – 82

2011 – 105

Felony Weapons:

2014 – 6

2013 – 16

2012 – 26

2011 – 19

Reductions from 2013 (first six months) to 2014 (first six months):

Felony Person – Down 25%

Felony Property – Down 30%

Felony Weapons – Down 62%

