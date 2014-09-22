TPS officials remind students, parents of safety after DeVeaux stranger danger incident

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

TPS officials are reminding students to walk to and from school in groups after a recent stranger danger incident near DeVeaux Elementary School.

Last Thursday, a student says he was riding his bike to a convenience store when he was approached by a stranger asking him to get in his car. The incident occurred at the intersection of Upton and Talbot around 2 p.m. The student had stayed home sick from school that day and was on his way to get a soda to calm his stomach.

School officials say they were notified about the incident on Friday and immediately sent out a message to parents.

"Within two hours, we have gone from start to finish and notified 435 parents and families of the potential danger," said DeVeaux Principal Chad Henderly. "I guess it's better to know too much and be on the side of high alert as opposed to not knowing."

Henderly says Toledo Police were also notified immediately to investigate. He says during situations like this, parents are notified quickly by social media, a school app, and a recorded messaging system.

Henderly says he wants to make sure students are walking together in groups to and from school, and he's asking neighbors in the area to keep a watchful eye.

"If there's any neighbors that can help with rides or just walking to and from school," he said. "It's pretty easy to see the kids when they're leaving in the morning, who is walking to and from school, just having those buddies."

The principal wants to make sure all parents stay up-to-date with social media and use their app, Remind 101, as well as sign up for text alerts.

