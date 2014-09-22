Race for the Cure: Friends join Findlay race for woman battling - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Race for the Cure: Friends join Findlay race for woman battling breast cancer

Reporting by Andrew Kinsey, Anchor
FINDLAY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Last May, Stephanie Lango received news from her doctor that would change her life forever: She had stage two breast cancer.

"The first thing I thought: ‘How am I going to tell my daughter, my family?'" Lango recalled.

She says she initially felt devastated and scared.

"My mother died of breast cancer 12 years ago," she said. "I told myself, ‘Cancer is the enemy, and chemo is going to try to help me, and I need to embrace it.'"

Every three weeks, Stephanie goes for four chemotherapy treatments. It's a grueling process, but she says her friends, family and even online supporters have helped her endure it.

"They encourage me to stay positive," she said.

And her support system is growing. Stephanie's friend Jennifer Bowman has signed herself and 15 others up for the Findlay Race for the Cure.

"I just wanted to do something fun and special for her," Jennifer said. "Her reply was, ‘Thanks for making me cry!'"

At the inaugural Findlay race last year, more than 3,000 breast cancer survivors and supporters took to the streets raising money and awareness for a cause that is close to their hearts.

"I think everyone is there to support each other and the survivors, even though they don't know them," Jennifer said. "That's what's awesome about this race."

Team Steph hopes to raise $1,000 before race day. Stephanie says she hopes that money will soon lead to a cure.

"For all our daughters, granddaughters, the future – I hope so," she said.

Northwest Ohio's Race for the Cure weekend is just five days away. Findlay's event is Saturday, Sept. 27, followed by Toledo's on Sunday.

