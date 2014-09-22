Man accused of starting fatal fire appeared in court on drug cha - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man accused of starting fire that killed 2 Toledo firefighters appeared in court on drug charges

A man accused of starting a fire which killed two Toledo firefighters back in February appeared in court for a pretrial hearing in an unrelated case Monday afternoon.

Ray Abou-Arab is charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance. Abou-Arab's son Omar Abou-Arab is also facing drug charges.

Omar's case was set to go to trial on October 14. Ray's case has been continued to that same day.

In a separate case, Abou-Arab faces 13 different charges, including aggravated murder, related to the fire which killed Privates Stephen Machcinski and James Dickman.

Click here for continuing coverage of the case against Ray Abou-Arab, as well as more on the fallen Toledo Firefighters.

