Overturned semi truck causing delays on I-75 south ramp to I-280

Breaking

Overturned semi truck causing delays on I-75 south ramp to I-280 south

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A truck has overturned on the ramp from I-75 southbound to I-280 southbound in north Toledo.

That accident is causing delays for drivers on I-75 south.

Drivers headed south should exit at Alexis Road then head east on Alexis to Lewis, and take Lewis south towards downtown Toledo.

