BG Police: Caller convinced clerk he was gas station manager, cash handed to accomplice

Bowling Green Police say a man talked a gas station employee into handing money over to his accomplice by claiming to be a store manager.

Police say the man called the Barney's BP on East Wooster Street on Thursday claiming to be a member of the management team. The caller told an employee that he would be sending an employee from another store to pick up money for a transfer of funds.

Police say the man had "detailed knowledge" of the store's operations and procedures.

The caller then sent an accomplice to the store to pick up the cash, according to Bowling Green Police.

Residents of Bowling Green say they have never heard of a robbery quite like this. 

"No, not scams... when I heard of robbery I thought someone went in there and robbed them at gunpoint, but scams too you know you shouldn't do it," said resident Isaiah Lampkins. 

Surveillance video shows suspected accomplice was a white female with long brown hair. She was wearing a pink hat, pink sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bowling Green Police at (419) 352-2571.

