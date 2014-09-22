Woman killed in Heatherdowns head-on crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman killed in Heatherdowns head-on crash

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A woman was killed in a head-on crash in south Toledo Monday morning. The intersection of Heatherdowns Boulevard and Cass Road was shut down for several hours because of the accident.

Police say Donna Rusch-Courtright, 61, of Toledo, was traveling westbound on Heatherdowns in the inside lane. She had just crossed the intersection at Cass when a Mercedes driven by Reginald Arrington, Jr., 26, of Toledo, crossed the center line and hit her vehicle head-on around 7 a.m. Monday.

Rusch-Courtright was thrown from her car, police say. Arrington was also hurt. Both were taken to area hospitals by ambulance. Rush-Courtright was pronounced dead at the hospital, Arrington was admitted. His condition is currently unknown.

The accident is currently under investigation. It is currently not known if alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The intersection is back open.

