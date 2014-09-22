Woman killed in Heatherdowns head-on crash

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

A woman was killed in a head-on crash in south Toledo Monday morning. The intersection of Heatherdowns Boulevard and Cass Road was shut down for several hours because of the accident.

Police say Donna Rusch-Courtright, 61, of Toledo, was traveling westbound on Heatherdowns in the inside lane. She had just crossed the intersection at Cass when a Mercedes driven by Reginald Arrington, Jr., 26, of Toledo, crossed the center line and hit her vehicle head-on around 7 a.m. Monday.

Rusch-Courtright was thrown from her car, police say. Arrington was also hurt. Both were taken to area hospitals by ambulance. Rush-Courtright was pronounced dead at the hospital, Arrington was admitted. His condition is currently unknown.

The accident is currently under investigation. It is currently not known if alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The intersection is back open.



