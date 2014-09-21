Delivery driver stabbed in west Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Delivery driver stabbed in west Toledo

A delivery driver is recovering tonight after being stabbed in west Toledo.

The crime happened just before midnight on Saturday in the 900 block of West State Line Road, near Lewis Avenue.

Police say the driver was making a delivery when he was jumped from behind.

The attacker had a knife and stabbed the driver.

Police say the suspect got away with the victim's phone and money.

