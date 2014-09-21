Man shot twice in arm overnight - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man shot twice in arm overnight

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A man is recovering after a shooting in central Toledo late Saturday night.

Police say Randy Clemons was shot around 12:45am in the 1200 block of Buckingham near Blum and Hoag.

Police say the victim was shot twice in the arm.

After being shot the victim stumbled down the road and ended up on the steps of a café.

The shooter is still at large.

