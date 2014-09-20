Free Toledo Unleashed memberships being given away at Adoption - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Free Toledo Unleashed memberships being given away at Lucas County Adoption event

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo's new dog park off the Anthony Wayne Trail is holding a special event this weekend that could get you a membership for free.

It's been years in the making but now a new sign is up and in just about a week the new dog park ‘Toledo Unleashed' will be open.

Stephanie Price has lived in Toledo for most of her life and she says she will soon be purchasing her membership to the park.

"I'm actually quite excited for it!" said Price. "It should help a lot of the dogs out there that need adopted and should get some awareness to it as well and hopefully it will bring some people together and... happy dogs!"

The Lucas County Canine and Control's Adoption event in Maumee will giving away 100 free memberships.

The event will be held both Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lucas County Rec Center.

Toledo Unleashed will open its gates on September 27. 

To sign up for a Toledo Unleashed membership click here

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly