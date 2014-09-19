Bowling Green Police looking for person responsible for stealing - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bowling Green Police looking for person responsible for stealing sewer grates

BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Bowling Green Police are looking for the people responsible for stealingseveral sewer grates from the side of the road.

Police say it is happening mostly in residential areas and residentPamela Franklin says they now have to be extra cautious.

"It concerns me becauseat any time anything could happen if one of those things were gone," saidFranklin.

She says this is one of the last things she's except thieves totarget.

"It seems like an odd thing to take because they're so heavy,"said Franklin.

Six covers have gone missing so far and now city officials want toknow who is responsible.

"It's a safety concern, especially for all of the young childrenin this neighborhood," said Franklin.

City officials say until theperson responsible is caught they are urging everyone to be careful.

If you come across an open sewer hole or see someone tampering with thelids call Bowling Green Police at 419-352-1131. 

