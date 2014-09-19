Port Clinton changes trick-or-treating to October 30

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Halloween will be a little different in Port Clinton this year. The city has switched the day for trick-or-treating from October 31 to October 30.

Police and city officials say the move is because of the Port Clinton High School football game at Edison on Halloween night. There has been mixed reaction from residents about switching Halloween to a different day because of the game.

"The football game should be on hold because it's Halloween," said Port Clinton resident Kelly Lesniewicz. "It's a holiday, a special holiday especially for the young kids out there."

Other residents feel it doesn't make any difference when Halloween is celebrated.

"I don't think it really matters and I don't think it matters to the kids," said resident Molly Case. "As long as they get a day to get out and play, I think that's all that really matters."

Trick-or-treating in the city of Port Clinton will take place on Thursday, October 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

