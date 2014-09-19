Port Clinton changes trick-or-treating to October 30 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Port Clinton changes trick-or-treating to October 30

PORT CLINTON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Halloween will be a little different in Port Clinton this year. The city has switched the day for trick-or-treating from October 31 to October 30. 

Police and city officials say the move is because of the Port Clinton High School football game at Edison on Halloween night.  There has been mixed reaction from residents about switching Halloween to a different day because of the game.

"The football game should be on hold because it's Halloween," said Port Clinton resident Kelly Lesniewicz. "It's a holiday, a special holiday especially for the young kids out there."

Other residents feel it doesn't make any difference when Halloween is celebrated.

"I don't think it really matters and I don't think it matters to the kids," said resident Molly Case. "As long as they get a day to get out and play, I think that's all that really matters."

Trick-or-treating in the city of Port Clinton will take place on Thursday, October 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

