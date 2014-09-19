Parking Day in Uptown Toledo brings some attention to Adams Street businesses

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Uptown was the place to be in Toledo on Friday with the Parking Day event, which had businesses taking over parking spots along Adams Street.

Uptown Association Executive Director Julie Champa says it was a good turnout due to the beautiful weather and the unique activities going on.

"We view this as kind of an economic development tool to bring people into the Uptown neighborhood," said Champa. "Give them a chance to get a feel for the neighborhood and patronize some of the businesses, restaurants and shops along Adams Street."

The businesses set up in parking spots on Adams between 11th and 16th Street. Uptown officials say things are really transforming in this part of Toledo.

"With the new construction of the park and the new development that's going on on 14th street," said Champa. "There's just a lot of vibrancy and a real good attitude and feeling and we want everyone to come down and be part of it."

Cities and towns across the world hold Parking Day events each year on the third Friday in September. This is the fourth year in a row that Uptown has held Parking Day.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.