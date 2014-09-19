Parking Day in Uptown Toledo brings some attention to Adams St - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Parking Day in Uptown Toledo brings some attention to Adams Street businesses

Uptown was the place to be in Toledo on Friday with the Parking Day event, which had businesses taking over parking spots along Adams Street.

Uptown Association Executive Director Julie Champa says it was a good turnout due to the beautiful weather and the unique activities going on.

"We view this as kind of an economic development tool to bring people into the Uptown neighborhood," said Champa. "Give them a chance to get a feel for the neighborhood and patronize some of the businesses, restaurants and shops along Adams Street."

The businesses set up in parking spots on Adams between 11th and 16th Street.  Uptown officials say things are really transforming in this part of Toledo.

"With the new construction of the park and the new development that's going on on 14th street," said Champa.  "There's just a lot of vibrancy and a real good attitude and feeling and we want everyone to come down and be part of it."

Cities and towns across the world hold Parking Day events each year on the third Friday in September. This is the fourth year in a row that Uptown has held Parking Day.

