UT statement on White House's new sexual assault campaign

From the University of Toledo: 

"Sexual assault education and awareness is critical to preventing these acts from occurring. The White House's new "It's on us" campaign aligns precisely with The University of Toledo's ongoing efforts to prevent sexual assault. UT is working to make sure men know the key role they play in eliminating this violence from our communities. We are also working raise the profile of the resources available to survivors and strengthen our campus culture to support and encourage greater numbers of survivors to report sexual assaults and get the care they need." 

