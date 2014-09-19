UT statement on White House's new sexual assault campaign

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

From the University of Toledo:

"Sexual assault education and awareness is critical to preventing these acts from occurring. The White House's new "It's on us" campaign aligns precisely with The University of Toledo's ongoing efforts to prevent sexual assault. UT is working to make sure men know the key role they play in eliminating this violence from our communities. We are also working raise the profile of the resources available to survivors and strengthen our campus culture to support and encourage greater numbers of survivors to report sexual assaults and get the care they need."

