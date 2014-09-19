DeVeaux Elementary reports stranger danger incident - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

DeVeaux Elementary reports stranger danger incident

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

DeVeaux Elementary School notified parents Friday of a stranger danger incident that happened the day before.

According to the notice posted by Assistant Principal Cindy Skaff on the school's Facebook page, a student was riding his bike near Talbot and Upton Thursday afternoon when he was approached by a stranger.

The student was not harmed. Toledo Police were contacted immediately. The suspect was described as a black male with short hair, driving a white car.

Skaff says this is a good time to remind students of the steps they should take to stay safe while walking to and from school.

