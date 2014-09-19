Bedford woman faces felony charges for allegedly faking her own abduction

Police say a man and woman were apprehended on Saturday evening.

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

Citizen's tip leads to arrest of Sandusky man in Tiffin

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Woman jumps from moving vehicle during Hancock Co. police chase

Police say one person was injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.

Fight ends in shots fired in central Toledo

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Byrne Rd.

A woman who police say lied about being kidnapped is now facing felony charges.

Monroe County prosecutors charged 18-year-old Hayley Turner with causing a false police report to be filed.

Police say Turner claimed she was abducted in August in Bedford Township. She was found safe 16 hours later in a Detroit suburb.

Turner appeared in court Friday afternoon and was released on a personal recognizance bond.

If found guilty, Turner faces up to four years in prison.

