Bedford woman faces felony charges for allegedly faking her own abduction

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, MI (Toledo News Now) -

A woman who police say lied about being kidnapped is now facing felony charges.

Monroe County prosecutors charged 18-year-old Hayley Turner with causing a false police report to be filed.

Police say Turner claimed she was abducted in August in Bedford Township. She was found safe 16 hours later in a Detroit suburb.

Turner appeared in court Friday afternoon and was released on a personal recognizance bond.

If found guilty, Turner faces up to four years in prison.

