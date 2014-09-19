Meeting held for employers to learn more about hiring ex-offenders

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Changes to state law have made it easier for ex-offenders to receive employment. Friday over 60 employers and job placement groups met at Owens Community College to learn about new hiring procedures for those with a criminal record.

The training focused on Certificates of Qualification for Employment. After being released from a corrections institute, an ex-offender must petition for a CQE to be able to apply for a job. The certificate then makes what used to be mandatory exclusion for those with a criminal record "discretionary information."

Friday, employers learned how to use the CQE to gain immunity from neglectful hiring claims brought against them. The certificates make it easier for ex-offenders to get a job from both ends of the process. C. Thomas McCarter of Criminal Justice Coordinating Council says this is invaluable to people trying to restart their lives.

"Especially for someone coming back, who has so many barriers to begin with, if you can just take away a few of those stones from that wall they have to hurdle," said McCarter. "This is an important tool and it makes all the difference in the world."

For more information, meetings are held on the first Wednesday of the month at 11 a.m. by 30 service providers at One Government Center for both ex-offenders and employers.

