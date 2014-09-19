Chrys Peterson to speak at Toledo Press Club's Touchstone Awards - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Chrys Peterson to speak at Toledo Press Club's Touchstone Awards

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Press Club of Toledo is holding its annual Touchstone Awards to honor media professionals for their work in journalism, public relations and the community.

The 2014 Touchstone Awards will be held on Sept. 25, from 6-9 p.m. at the Toledo Club.

Former WTOL anchor Chrys Peterson will be the keynote speaker. Toledo News Now reporter Maia Belay and T Sports weekend anchor Jordan Strack have both received nominations for the Excellence in Journalism award.

For tickets to the Touchstone Awards, contact Shaun Hegarty at 419-265-9138, or email him.

See the full list of nominees here.

