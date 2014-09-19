Re/Max real estate using drones for aerial video of homes for sa - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Re/Max real estate using drones for aerial video of homes for sale

Reporting by Dick Berry, Reporter
Connect
WHITEHOUSE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Most realtors use a brochure, open house, web site or other techniques to sell a home. In Whitehouse, there's a house that's so big, drone technology is being used.

Dick Helminiak of Re/Max Preferred Associates hopes the aerial video will be a real selling point. 

The home is nearly 7700 square feet with four bedrooms, four full baths and two half baths. It was built on two acres of land and the asking price is $700,000.

"This is kind of tall cotton for the Toledo area. $700,000 is not something everybody can afford but it will sell," said Helminiak.

He adds he's had a few interested buyers on the property but hopes the drone aerial video will lead to more.

"We're finding that the drone is a wonderful approach to try to get some aerial views in a tight proximity, get a different dimension of a house rather than the regular camera," said Helminiak. 

Paul Ruiz of ZebTechPhoto.com controls the drone and he says drone technology is also being used by farmers to inspect crops, homeowners who need new roofs and even couples who want that special wedding video.

Ruiz says he thinks he's on the ground floor of a growing industry.

"It's technology that's just starting to scratch the surface," said Ruiz. "The production amount is in the billions that's going to be spent in the next ten years."

The drone video shot by Ruiz is on Helminiak's Re/Max web site.

Both Ruiz and Helminiak agree that by combining this technology with real estate, the sky's the limit. 

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly