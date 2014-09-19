Volunteers cleaning up Toledo waterways as part of the Clean Your Streams program

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Volunteers are participating in 'Clean Your Streams' Saturday. The project focuses on helping clean up Toledo waterways.

Ryan Odendahl is volunteering his time from 8:00 a.m. to noon Saturday to help clean trash at Olander Park. He says he's also taking some boy scouts to help this year.

"It's been a good lesson for the boys, it's a good community event," said Odendahl. "I think it is a small part of your day to give up to help a larger cause."

There are seven locations across the Toledo area were volunteers can help clean. This year there are more than a thousand people helping with the effort.

Partners for Clean Streams Outreach Coordinator Ava Slotnick says the trash that is collected by volunteers is then taken and stored into data to make sure that the environment stays clean.

"That data helps law makers and policy makers make better decisions," said Slotnick. "Sometimes locally it's realizing that we need to put more trash cans out at the beach, or it has helped certain companies make smarter choices."

Slotnick says 'Clean Your Streams' is not directly connected to helping Toledo's algae bloom problem, which created the water crisis. She says the effort does help people gain a deeper understanding of the environment.

"Getting them connected to the water, connected to the rivers is a huge step in understanding the water crisis that we have here in the Toledo area," said Slotnick.

Volunteers will be meeting at Olander Park, Monroe Street United Methodist Church, UT Law School, UT Medical Center, Side Cut Metropark, Oregon Municipal Building and Promenade Park.

