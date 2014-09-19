2 injured after van crashes into south Toledo apartment - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

2 injured after van crashes into south Toledo apartment

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

 

Two people have received minor injuries after a van crashed into the Arlington South apartments in south Toledo Friday afternoon.

Toledo Fire crews say they responded to the scene just before 4 p.m. on Friday. 

Police say the person inside the apartment was hit by some bricks. That person and the driver of the car received minor injuries. There is currently no word on what caused the accident.

Toledo News Now has a crew on the scene and will bring you updates as information becomes available.

 

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly