Dine out on Race for the Cure day to help Susan G. Komen foundation

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

There are a lot of ways to help raise money for the Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio Race for the Cure, but this may be the easiest.

Eat at any of the below restaurants on race day (that's September 27 in Findlay and September 28 in Toledo) and a portion of your bill will be donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Just wear a Race for the Cure shirt or bring a copy of this flyer with you.

Participating Toledo Restaurants

Applebee's - six area locations

Bob Evans - 20 Northwest Ohio locations

Don Pablo's -6040 Knights Inn Pl, Maumee 43537

El Camino Rest. - Sylvania Ave and Woodville Road locations

Frisch's Big Boy - Maumee, Northwood, Oregon, Perrysburg, Alexis Road & Secor Road locations

Glass City Cafe - 1107 Jackson St, Toledo 43604

Luckie's Barn and Grill - 3311 Navarre Ave, Oregon 43616

Manhattan's Restaurant - 1516 Adams St, Toledo 43604

Max & Erma's - Central Ave, Perrysburg and Maumee locations

Pizza Papalis of Toledo - 519 Monroe St, Toledo 43604

Ruby Tuesday - 2915 Glendale Ave, Toledo, OH 43614

Spaghetti Warehouse - 42 S. Superior St, Toledo 43604

Star Diner - Alexis Road, Central Ave, Maumee and Oregon locations

The Blarney Irish Pub - 601 Monroe St, Toledo 43604

The Oasis Restaurant and Delivery - Three Toledo locations, Bowling Green and Perrysburg locations; delivery available

Ye Olde Cock n' Bull - 9 N. Huron St, Toledo 43604

Ye Olde Durty Bird - 2 St. Clair St, Toledo 43604

Participating Findlay Restaurants

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill and Bar - 2531 Tiffin Ave, Findlay 45840

Bob Evans - 20 Northwest Ohio locations

Cedar Valley Cafe - 1132 Tiffin Ave, Findlay 45840

Max & Erma's Findlay - 1107 W. Trenton Ave, Findlay 45840

We Serve. Coffee - 114 E. Sandusky St, Findlay 45840