Dine out on Race for the Cure day to help Susan G. Komen foundation

There are a lot of ways to help raise money for the Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio Race for the Cure, but this may be the easiest.

Eat at any of the below restaurants on race day (that's September 27 in Findlay and September 28 in Toledo) and a portion of your bill will be donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Just wear a Race for the Cure shirt or bring a copy of this flyer with you.

Participating Toledo Restaurants

Applebee's - six area locations
Bob Evans - 20 Northwest Ohio locations
Don Pablo's -6040 Knights Inn Pl, Maumee 43537
El Camino Rest. - Sylvania Ave and Woodville Road locations
Frisch's Big Boy - Maumee, Northwood, Oregon, Perrysburg, Alexis Road & Secor Road locations
Glass City Cafe - 1107 Jackson St, Toledo 43604
Luckie's Barn and Grill - 3311 Navarre Ave, Oregon 43616
Manhattan's Restaurant - 1516 Adams St, Toledo 43604
Max & Erma's - Central Ave, Perrysburg and Maumee locations
Pizza Papalis of Toledo - 519 Monroe St, Toledo 43604
Ruby Tuesday - 2915 Glendale Ave, Toledo, OH 43614
Spaghetti Warehouse - 42 S. Superior St, Toledo 43604
Star Diner - Alexis Road, Central Ave, Maumee and Oregon locations
The Blarney Irish Pub - 601 Monroe St, Toledo 43604
The Oasis Restaurant and Delivery - Three Toledo locations, Bowling Green and Perrysburg locations; delivery available
Ye Olde Cock n' Bull - 9 N. Huron St, Toledo 43604
Ye Olde Durty Bird - 2 St. Clair St, Toledo 43604

Participating Findlay Restaurants

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill and Bar - 2531 Tiffin Ave, Findlay 45840
Bob Evans - 20 Northwest Ohio locations
Cedar Valley Cafe - 1132 Tiffin Ave, Findlay 45840
Max & Erma's Findlay - 1107 W. Trenton Ave, Findlay 45840
We Serve. Coffee - 114 E. Sandusky St, Findlay 45840

