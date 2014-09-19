A.W. Trail reopens after road workers struck by semi

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

A portion of the Anthony Wayne Trail was closed Friday morning after road workers were struck by a semi in the area of Key Street in Maumee. The roadway has since been reopened.

Maumee Police say the road workers were beginning the first day of a project around 3 a.m. Friday when they were hit by the semi from behind. Three workers were rushed to the hospital.

Maumee Police say Franco J. Garcia, 54, of Perrysburg and Dan Bethany Jr., 64, of Toledo and Brad Griffitt, 40, of Holland were hurt in the crash. Police say they are not sure if that spelling of Griffitt's name is correct, but he is in critical condition.

Bethany was treated and released. There has been no word on Garcia's condition.

Police say Mike S. Barr of Oak Harbor, Ohio fell asleep at the wheel of a semi truck and barreled into construction crews. The crash sent one truck, which was pulling a flashing warning sign, through a wooden privacy fence.

"I looked to my left and I see our truck being pushed forward and smacking in, and I saw a man get hit by our own truck because of the semi," said Ray Morris.

One of the injured workers could be heard screaming in pain at the scene of the accident.

Workers were still shaken after the scene had been cleared. They say they hope the three that were injured have a speedy recovery.

"I mean, it's life changing," said Andrew Whitehead. "I'm about to go home and kiss my wife. Thankful I'm alive, I guess."



About an hour later police say a Jeep driven by Scott E. Duby, 40, of Waterville, hit a construction truck at the same scene. Duby was charged with OVI after speaking to WTOL 11 live on the air.



